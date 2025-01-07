Bill Hader hoped Oh Sees would be up to cover a heavy metal staple from Black Sabbath for use in Barry, only to be told it would be "sacrilege" by bandleader John Dwyer.

The actor made the reveal during a recent appearance on Amoeba Records's What's in My Bag? video series, during which he also spoke about discovering Bad Brains and De La Soul, impersonating the Ramones with John Mulaney and Fred Armisen, and finally becoming a jazz guy after years of avoiding the genre.

Hader shared the anecdote after showing off a copy of the latest album from Oh Sees, 2024's Sorcs 80, recalling how he asked the group to rework a Sabbath track for use in his acclaimed series.

"On Barry... we did a whole section to the song 'The Wizard' by Black Sabbath. The song was too short, so I asked [Dwyer], 'Could you elongate just this one part? Could you do a cover and elongate it?'" Hader explained, adding with a laugh, "He was like, 'That's sacrilege dude, fuck you.' Like, 'You don't fuck with Sabbath.' And he was right!"

The sequence that went to air used Sabbath's original track to soundtrack Monroe Fuches, the friend and father figure of Hader's protagonist, being released from prison. You can find that below alongside Hader's What's in My Bag? appearance.

Revisit Exclaim!'s review of Barry Season 4. Last year, Hader appeared as himself in John Mulaney's Everybody's in L.A.



