Jason Segel has a bit of a thing for puppets: he co-wrote and starred in 2011's The Muppets and famously staged a Dracula musical with puppets in 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and now he's revealed that he has a "secret puppet room" in his house.

Speaking with GQ in December, he revealed that the only piece of movie memorabilia he owns is the puppet of himself from The Muppets. "The puppet is in my secret puppet room," he admitted. "It's upstairs in my house, and it looks like a bookcase, and if you push the bookcase just the right way, it opens up into — it looks kind of like a speakeasy. There's chairs and tables, and all of those chairs and tables are occupied by puppets, including the Jason Segel puppet."

Segel is a funny guy, but this isn't a bit. He confirmed, "It is a hundred percent true. Yeah. That's why I'm not married."

That sounds creepy as hell! We love it! Listen to Segel speak about his puppet room (and other career highlights) below.