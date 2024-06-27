Toronto's Revue Cinema Braces for Closure in Light of Landlord Dispute

West-end Toronto's beloved community movie theatre, Revue Cinema, has warned patrons of a possible closure by the end of this month as the members of the Revue Film Society negotiate with their landlord for a renewal of the theatre's lease.

They posted on Instagram:

Dear Revue Community,

The Revue Film Society regrets that we have been unable to secure a renewal of our lease past June 30, 2024.

While we continue to attempt to negotiate in good faith with our landlord, we are unsure if we will be able to open past June 30. In the event of a disruption, ticket holders, event rentals and members will be reimbursed.

We will communicate more information as available and appreciate your patience as we work through this difficult time and identify next steps. We appreciate your support but may be unable to respond to inquiries in a timely manner.

Over a century old, the Revue Cinema, located at the corner of Roncesvalles and Howard Park Avenues in the city's west end, has been operating independently since 1972. The theatre closed in 2006, after the death of building owner Peter McQuillan, leading to the formation of the Revue Film Society, which has operated the cinema as a not-for-profit, community-driven movie theatre from 2007 to this day.

The Revue regularly hosts multiple daily screenings, including new releases and cult classics. It is also home to several film curation series, including Drunken Cinema, We Really Like Her, Silent Revue and more.