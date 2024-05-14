Toronto Outdoor Picture Show Gets '9 to 5,' 'Sorry to Bother You,' 'Empire Records' for 2024 Film Lineup

That cheery May weather signifies more than just an encroaching music festival season — the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is also making its return to parks across the city imminently, with the festival running from June 19 to August 25.

Today, organizers have offered a sneak peek at this year's lineup, all of which will adhere to the "On the Job" programme theme. Starting the season off at Fort York on June 19, TOPS will screen the 1980 glass-ceiling-shattering classic, 9 to 5, starring the inimitable Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

From there, nightly screenings will take place during opening week at Fort York, which will be followed by Sunday screenings at Christie Pits, as well as events in Corktown Common and Bell Manor Park throughout the season.

Other films selected for this year's programme include Sorry to Bother You, Out of Sight, Empire Records, Perfect Days and Someone Lives Here from Toronto filmmaker Zack Russell, as well as more to be announced later this month.

"For so many years, our Christie Pits venue was the flagship TOPS destination, welcoming over 1,000 people every night," shared TOPS Artistic and Executive Director Emily Reid, "but in 2023, we were overwhelmed to see all our parks welcome such large audiences from their local neighbourhoods and across the city.

"As the cost of living puts more pressure on all of us, I'm so proud that our festival continues to offer joyful respite and celebration for everyone and anyone to attend without barriers to entry. Amid decreased public funding sources, putting pressure on all of our city's arts organization[s], I hope we will be able to stay afloat for years to come, and continue to bring vital cultural programming to the city."

Check out the announcement below, and stay tuned for a full lineup announcement on May 23 over at TOPS's website.