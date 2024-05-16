Shania Twain to Feature on 'Twister' Sequel Soundtrack

Okay, so apparently they're making a sequel to Twister? Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters — a "current day chapter" of the 1996 blockbuster — stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, all of whom are likely trying not to get swept up by some freak tornadoes in Oklahoma. It's in theatres July 19, and will be accompanied by a lengthy and star-studded soundtrack release, featuring new music from none other than Shania Twain.

The country-forward collection, Twisters: The Album, sees Twain join forces with BRELAND for a song called "Boots Don't." Luke Combs provides the soundtrack's first single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," and there are additional cuts from Leon Bridges, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Wal-Mart yodelling kid Mason Ramsey and more.

This marks the first new music from Twain since her latest album, 2023's Queen of Me. The country star recently announced the vinyl pressing of a new greatest hits compilation called Honey, I'm Home in honour of her upcoming Glastonbury performances in the legends slot — and much like the new Twister movie, the artwork may look a little familiar.

Watch Combs's "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" video below, where you'll also find the full soundtrack tracklist.



Twisters: The Album:

1. Luke Combs - Ain't No Love in Oklahoma

2. Miranda Lambert - Ain't in Kansas Anymore

3. Conner Smith - Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

4. Thomas Rhett - Feelin' Country

5. Warren Zeiders - The Cards I've Been Dealt

6. Megan Moroney - Never Left Me

7. Lainey Wilson - Out of Oklahoma

8. Bailey Zimmerman - Hell or High Water

9. Jelly Roll - Dead End Road

10. Kane Brown - Country Classic

11. Sam Barber - Tear Us Apart

12. Tyler Childers - Song While You're Away

13. Tucker Wetmore - Already Had It

14. Leon Bridges - Chrome Cowgirl

15. Benson Boone - Death Wish Love

16. Shania Twain & BRELAND - Boots Don't

17. Dylan Gossett - Stronger Than a Storm

18. Lanie Gardner - Chasing The Wind

19. Jelly Roll - Leave the Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)

20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn - Before I Do

21. The Red Clay Strays - Caddo County

22. Tanner Usrey - Blackberry Wine

23. Tanner Adell - Too Easy

24. Mason Ramsey - Shake Shake (All Night Long)

25. Tyler Halverson - New Loop

26. Flatland Cavalry - Touchdown

27. Nolan Taylor - Driving You Home

28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister - Wall of Death

29. Charley Crockett - (Ghost) Riders in the Sky

