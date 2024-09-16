The Toronto International Film Festival named its 2024 winners on Sunday (September 15), with Mike Flanagan taking home the prestigious People's Choice Award for The Life of Chuck.

Exclaim! gave The Life of Chuck a 4/10, our worst review of the entire festival, but it still won the fan vote. The runner-up was Emilia Pérez, with third place going to Cannes winner Anora.

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal won the People's Choice Documentary Award, with Will & Harper (about Will Ferrell's road trip with friend Harper Steele) coming in second and Ontario Place doc Your Tomorrow in third.

The People's Choice Midnight Madness Award went to The Substance, followed by Dead Talents Society and Friendship.

On the Canadian front, Universal Language won Best Canadian Discovery Award, and Shepherds was named Best Canadian Feature Film.

Short film awards went to Quota and Are You Scared to Be Yourself Because You Think That You Might Fail? The emerging FIPRESCI Award went to Mother Mother, and The Last of the Sea Women took home the Asian/Pacific-focused NETPAC Award. They Will Be Dust won the competitive Platform Award.

