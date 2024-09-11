7

Musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez began to make waves after the film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and its female ensemble were collectively collectively awarded Best Actress. Lined up across the street of the Canadian premiere at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre were mobs of fans — the majority buzzing at the prospect of viewing a glimpse of one of the film's stars, Selena Gomez.

Gomez and Zoe Saldaña received the loudest and warmest reception at the beginning of the evening, understandable given their mainstream name recognition; but, by movie's end, we were Karla Sofía Gascón's audience.

Gascón has a dual role in the film: the titular Emilia and Juan "Manitas" Del Monte, a Mexican cartel leader. At the beginning of the film, Manitas kidnaps Rita Moro Castro (Saldaña), a lawyer he eventually hires to assist him in discreetly taking care of the logistical details to undergo gender reassignment surgery. Manitas, who had already begun treatment two years prior, tasks Rita with finding him the best doctor and ensuring the financial security of his two young children and his wife, Jessi (Gomez).

The film jumps four years ahead, to when Manitas has been reported murdered, Jessi and the children have been living in Switzerland (for their safety, Jessi's been told), and Rita is enjoying the wealth gained in helping Manitas and now living in London, UK. At a dinner party with friends, Rita is introduced to a fellow Mexicana, Emilia Pérez. As the realization slowly appears to Rita, she asks, "Is it you?"

Emilia, now living a full and true life, asks Rita to help her bring her children back home. Jessi and the kids return to Mexico and live with Emilia, posing as Manitas's cousin. Although they briefly find a harmonious balance, when Jessi reunites with a former lover (Édgar Ramírez), Emilia finds her home life threatened.

As Emilia (and Manitas), Gascón delivers a commanding introduction to worldwide audience. Her dramatic vibrato offers her character and the themes of the film the required depth and nuance, while her effortless comedic timing underscores Emilia Pérez with a joyful lightness through which we can embrace the dramatic touches.

If Emilia and Gascón's performance is the heart of the film, Saldaña is easily the soul. Without question, Saldaña's musical numbers are the most rousing. Singing, rapping and dancing, Saldaña's presence in this film captivates and recalls her own introduction to Hollywood in 2000's Center Stage. Combining this musicality with an unwavering dramatic performance that speaks to the film's themes related to class and culture, Saldaña continues her quiet campaign as one of the most reliable actors working today.

Emilia Pérez brings a vibrant and youthful energy to the festival circuit in its style, and, refreshingly, none of the more topical issues raised in the film are ever discussed in a put-upon or too-on-the-nose manner. It's a film that exists to engage and entertain, and allows its characters to simply exist as well.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15. Get information about tickets and screening at TIFF's website.