As we wait for more updates on the TV adaptation of The Dark Tower, Mike Flanagan has taken on yet another Stephen King project. Flanagan, who became a household name in horror with his Haunting anthology series, is set to serve as writer, producer and showrunner for an Amazon MGM Studios Carrie TV adaptation.

According to Variety, Flanagan's Carrie will be a "bold and timely reimagining" of Carrie White's story, as she contends with a "bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

Flanagan already has multiple King adaptations under his belt, including the recent 2024 TIFF People's Choice Award Award winner The Life of Chuck (which Exclaim! incidentally gave a 4/10), Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep.

King's original 1974 novel Carrie is no stranger to adaptations and has already been turned into several movies, a TV remake and a Broadway musical. With Flanagan's general success in the horror world, it's safe to say that Carrie is in good hands.