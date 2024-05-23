Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

Matty Matheson's award-winning Mexican restaurant Fonda Balam will close its doors for good next month after three years in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods area.

Matheson's co-founders Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo broke the news on Instagram today, writing, "After three amazing years of building Fonda Balam, it's with mixed emotions that we share we have decided to pursue different paths at this time, which means that we will be closing Fonda."

"Different paths" for the booked and busy Matheson will include promoting the quickly approaching third season of The Bear and helming his Matheson Food Company line of sauce, salad dressing and instant mac & cheese. He also has several other restaurants in the city, including the viral Chinatown staple Cà Phê Rang.

During its tenure on Dundas West, Fonda Balam was recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide and won its Bib Gourmand award for affordable good eats. The official last day to grab one of their specialty birria tacos is June 8.