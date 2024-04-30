Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in May 2024

We made it, you guys. At last, we're back to warm weather and sun after 7 p.m. — I bet the last thing on your mind is what to watch on Netflix this month, but hey, maybe you're feeling a little vampy after seeing which slayer is heading to Paramount+ in May and want to spend some time indoors?
We're starting off strong with Brokeback Mountain on May 1, which will also usher in Van Helsing, Shutter Island and Crazy, Stupid, Love. We'll get new seasons of a couple Netflix originals in Selling Sunset (May 3) and Bridgerton (May 16, same day as Jaws, Les Misérables, 8 Mile and BlacKkKlansman), while the latest cult true-crime doc, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, lands on May 29.
Honestly, the rest of month is chock full of comedians and actors — Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Shane Gillis, James Marsden — who have all kind of been bummers lately, and there's a show called Toughest Forces on Earth that legitimately looks like military propaganda, so maybe stick with the Roast of Tom Brady, airing live on May 5, where at least everyone's honest about how shitty they are. There's also a fuck-ton of anime to choose from, as always.
With that in mind, we'll be saying bye to Parasite, Charlie's Angels, Shrek and a handful of other cinematic masterpieces throughout the month, so get your final watches in now on those while you still cam.
Take a look at what's streaming on Netflix in May below, and don't forget, it's gonna be May over at Disney+, Paramount+ and Prime Video as well.
May 1
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power *
Down the Rabbit Hole *
Frankly Speaking *
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar *
Brokeback Mountain
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Fifty Shades Freed
Marry Me
Mother's Day
Psych: Seasons 1–8
The Reader
She's Out of My League
Shutter Island
Smokey and the Bandit
Vacation
Van Helsing
May 2
A Man in Full *
Beautiful Rebel *
Secrets of the Neanderthals *
T・P BON *
May 3
Bullet Train
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. *
Postcards *
Selling the OC: Season 3 *
Stand Up Guys
The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 *
Unfrosted *
May 4
The Atypical Family *
Katt Williams: Woke Foke *
May 5
Roast of Tom Brady *
May 6
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *
May 7
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *
Super Rich in Korea *
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
May 8
The Final: Attack on Wembley *
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *
May 9
Bodkin *
The Guardian of the Monarchs *
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *
Mother of the Bride *
Thank You, Next *
May 10
Blood of Zeus: Season 2 *
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román *
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *
Living with Leopards *
The Ultimatum: South Africa *
May 11
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart *
May 12
Pain & Gain
May 13
American Sniper
Blended
Princess Power: Season 3 *
San Andreas
The Judge
May 15
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal *
Disturbia
The Island
The November Man
Sonic the Hedgehog
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)
May 16
8 Mile
BlacKkKlansman
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 *
Girls Trip
Jaws
Les Misérables
Maestro in Blue: Season 2
Robin Hood
May 17
The 8 Show *
Power *
Thelma the Unicorn *
May 18
Ella Enchanted
Outlander: Season 7 Part 1
May 19
Golden Kamuy *
May 20
Mean Dreams
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 *
May 21
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy *
May 22
Top Gun
Toughest Forces on Earth *
World War Z
May 23
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe *
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man *
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf *
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
In Good Hands 2 *
Tires *
May 24
Atlas *
The Big Lebowski
The Invitation
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory *
Mulligan: Part 2 *
My Oni Girl *
May 29
Bionic *
Colors of Evil: Red *
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult *
May 30
2 Hearts
Eric *
May 31
A Part of You *
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal *
Raising Voices *
Tòkunbọ̀ *
Leaving Netflix
Brightburn (May 4)
Parasite (May 13)
Charlie's Angels (May 14)
Smile (May 14)
Men in Black: International (May 17)
You've Got Mail (May 20)
Neighbors (May 31)
Shrek (May 31)
* Netflix original