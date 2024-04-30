Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in May 2024

We made it, you guys. At last, we're back to warm weather and sun after 7 p.m. — I bet the last thing on your mind is what to watch on Netflix this month, but hey, maybe you're feeling a little vampy after seeing which slayer is heading to Paramount+ in May and want to spend some time indoors?

We're starting off strong with Brokeback Mountain on May 1, which will also usher in Van Helsing, Shutter Island and Crazy, Stupid, Love. We'll get new seasons of a couple Netflix originals in Selling Sunset (May 3) and Bridgerton (May 16, same day as Jaws, Les Misérables, 8 Mile and BlacKkKlansman), while the latest cult true-crime doc, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, lands on May 29.

Honestly, the rest of month is chock full of comedians and actors — Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Shane Gillis, James Marsden — who have all kind of been bummers lately, and there's a show called Toughest Forces on Earth that legitimately looks like military propaganda, so maybe stick with the Roast of Tom Brady, airing live on May 5, where at least everyone's honest about how shitty they are. There's also a fuck-ton of anime to choose from, as always.

With that in mind, we'll be saying bye to Parasite, Charlie's Angels, Shrek and a handful of other cinematic masterpieces throughout the month, so get your final watches in now on those while you still cam.

Take a look at what's streaming on Netflix in May below, and don't forget, it's gonna be May over at Disney+, Paramount+ and Prime Video as well.



May 1

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power *

Down the Rabbit Hole *

Frankly Speaking *

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar *

Brokeback Mountain

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Fifty Shades Freed

Marry Me

Mother's Day

Psych: Seasons 1–8

The Reader

She's Out of My League

Shutter Island

Smokey and the Bandit

Vacation

Van Helsing

May 2

A Man in Full *

Beautiful Rebel *

Secrets of the Neanderthals *

T・P BON *

May 3

Bullet Train

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. *

Postcards *

Selling the OC: Season 3 *

Stand Up Guys

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 *

Unfrosted *

May 4

The Atypical Family *

Katt Williams: Woke Foke *

May 5

Roast of Tom Brady *

May 6

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *

May 7

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *

Super Rich in Korea *

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley *

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *

May 9

Bodkin *

The Guardian of the Monarchs *

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *

Mother of the Bride *

Thank You, Next *

May 10

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 *

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román *

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (new episodes) *

Living with Leopards *

The Ultimatum: South Africa *

May 11

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart *

May 12

Pain & Gain

May 13

American Sniper

Blended

Princess Power: Season 3 *

San Andreas

The Judge

May 15

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal *

Disturbia

The Island

The November Man

Sonic the Hedgehog

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)

May 16

8 Mile

BlacKkKlansman

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 *

Girls Trip

Jaws

Les Misérables

Maestro in Blue: Season 2

Robin Hood

May 17

The 8 Show *

Power *

Thelma the Unicorn *

May 18

Ella Enchanted

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

May 19

Golden Kamuy *

May 20

Mean Dreams

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 *

May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy *

May 22

Top Gun

Toughest Forces on Earth *

World War Z

May 23

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe *

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man *

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf *

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In Good Hands 2 *

Tires *

May 24

Atlas *

The Big Lebowski

The Invitation

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory *

Mulligan: Part 2 *

My Oni Girl *

May 29

Bionic *

Colors of Evil: Red *

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult *

May 30

2 Hearts

Eric *

May 31

A Part of You *

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal *

Raising Voices *

Tòkunbọ̀ *

Leaving Netflix

Brightburn (May 4)

Parasite (May 13)

Charlie's Angels (May 14)

Smile (May 14)

Men in Black: International (May 17)

You've Got Mail (May 20)

Neighbors (May 31)

Shrek (May 31)

* Netflix original