I don't care if the uncharacteristically warm weather has the rest of you fooled, it's pumpkin time in my house. Netflix, at least, seems to have caught wind of the spookiest season despite the absence of adequately spooky weather, and is offering a cup full to the brim with (pumpkin) spicy content this October — and I'm not just talking about Love Is Blind Season 7.
Perhaps the most chilling thing of all is that Netflix evidently still has all three Fifty Shades movies. That apparition finally departs for the afterlife on October 31, but before that, we're getting our regular dose of blockbusters earlier on; Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope, Saving Private Ryan, Shaun of the Dead, Superbad and more all arrive fresh as a gourd on October 1.
Banger originals in Unsolved Mysteries and Heartstopper both get new seasons (on the 2nd and 3rd, respectively), while the aforementioned dating reality show drops new eps on October 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Several films from multi-instalment properties are also heading to the platform, including The Hunger Games (October 7), Insidious (October 9), the Fockers family flicks (October 16) and Scream (October 23).
Speaking of, check out what Disney+, Prime Video, CBC Gem, Paramount+, MUBI and more have to offer in October after seeing Netflix's month ahead below.
October 1
Making It in Marbella
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country
Colombiana
First Daughter
The Girl Next Door
Glass
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
The Nice Guys
Nope
Saving Private Ryan
Shaun of the Dead
Superbad
Tremors
October 2
Chef's Table: Noodles
Love Is Blind: Season 7
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5
October 3
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
Blue Box
Heartstopper: Season 3
Trouble
October 4
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (Episodes 1–3)
CTRL
Halloween
I Love You, Man
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE
Nanny McPhee
The Platform 2
October 5
Ranma1/2
October 7
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Chunin Re-Examination
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Kawaki: Kara Clash
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Kawaki: Otsutsuki Awakening
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
The Menendez Brothers
October 8
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition
October 9
Deceitful Love
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Love Is Blind: Season 7 (new episodes)
Starting 5
The Secret of the River
October 10
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2
Love Is Blind, Habibi
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 1
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
October 11
In Her Place
Lonely Planet
Uprising
October 12
A Virtuous Business
October 14
Mighty Monsterwheelies
October 15
Bitten: Seasons 1-3
Chucky: Season 1
Comedy Revenge
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
October 16
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
I AM A KILLER: Season 5
Justice
Love Is Blind: Season 7
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Sinister
Sinister 2
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
October 17
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
Outside
The Shadow Strays
October 18
Happiness Is
The Man Who Loved UFOs
The Turnaround
Yintah
October 19
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
October 22
Hasan Minhaj: Off with His Head
October 23
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
Family Pack
Love Is Blind: Season 7 (new episode)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Scream 4
This Is the Zodiac Speaking
October 24
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black
Territory
October 25
Baywatch
Don't Move
Hellbound: Season 2
Hijack '93
The Last Night at Tremore Beach
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Simone Biles Rising Part 2
October 29
Tom Papa: Home Free
Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 3–4
October 30
Go Ahead, Brother
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2
The Manhattan Alien Abduction
Martha
Time Cut
October 31
The Diplomat: Season 2
Murder Mindfully