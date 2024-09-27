Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in October 2024

Including new episodes of 'Heartstopper' and 'Unsolved Mysteries,' plus a bunch of spooky stuff and a new season of 'Love Is Blind'

BY Allie GregoryPublished Sep 27, 2024

I don't care if the uncharacteristically warm weather has the rest of you fooled, it's pumpkin time in my house. Netflix, at least, seems to have caught wind of the spookiest season despite the absence of adequately spooky weather, and is offering a cup full to the brim with (pumpkin) spicy content this October — and I'm not just talking about Love Is Blind Season 7. 

Perhaps the most chilling thing of all is that Netflix evidently still has all three Fifty Shades movies. That apparition finally departs for the afterlife on October 31, but before that, we're getting our regular dose of blockbusters earlier on; Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope, Saving Private Ryan, Shaun of the Dead, Superbad and more all arrive fresh as a gourd on October 1. 

Banger originals in Unsolved Mysteries and Heartstopper both get new seasons (on the 2nd and 3rd, respectively), while the aforementioned dating reality show drops new eps on October 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Several films from multi-instalment properties are also heading to the platform, including The Hunger Games (October 7), Insidious (October 9), the Fockers family flicks (October 16) and Scream (October 23).

Speaking of, check out what Disney+, Prime Video, CBC Gem, Paramount+, MUBI and more have to offer in October after seeing Netflix's month ahead below. 

October 1

Making It in Marbella 
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country 
Colombiana
First Daughter
The Girl Next Door
Glass
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
The Nice Guys
Nope
Saving Private Ryan
Shaun of the Dead
Superbad
Tremors

October 2

Chef's Table: Noodles 
Love Is Blind: Season 7 
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

October 3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
Blue Box 
Heartstopper: Season 3 
Trouble

October 4

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (Episodes 1–3)
CTRL 
Halloween
I Love You, Man
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE 
Nanny McPhee
The Platform 2

October 5

Ranma1/2 

October 7

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Chunin Re-Examination
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Kawaki: Kara Clash
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Kawaki: Otsutsuki Awakening
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
The Menendez Brothers

October 8

The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Ali Wong: Single Lady 
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition

October 9

Deceitful Love 
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Love Is Blind: Season 7 (new episodes)
Starting 5 
The Secret of the River

October 10

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 
Love Is Blind, Habibi 
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 1
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

October 11

In Her Place 
Lonely Planet 
Uprising

October 12

A Virtuous Business

October 14

Mighty Monsterwheelies

October 15

Bitten: Seasons 1-3
Chucky: Season 1
Comedy Revenge
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

October 16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas 
I AM A KILLER: Season 5 
Justice    
Love Is Blind: Season 7 
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Sinister
Sinister 2
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

October 17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance 
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 
Outside 
The Shadow Strays

October 18

Happiness Is
The Man Who Loved UFOs 
The Turnaround 
Yintah

October 19

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

October 22

Hasan Minhaj: Off with His Head

October 23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox 
Family Pack 
Love Is Blind: Season 7 (new episode)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Scream 4
This Is the Zodiac Speaking

October 24

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black 
Territory

October 25

Baywatch
Don't Move 
Hellbound: Season 2
Hijack '93 
The Last Night at Tremore Beach 
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin 
Simone Biles Rising Part 2

October 29

Tom Papa: Home Free 
Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 3–4

October 30

Go Ahead, Brother
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 
The Manhattan Alien Abduction
Martha 
Time Cut

October 31

The Diplomat: Season 2
Murder Mindfully

