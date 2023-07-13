Just for Laughs Montreal Announces Last-Minute Additions for 2023: Rainn Wilson, Marlon Wayans, Joel Kim Booster

Just for Laughs Montreal kicks off tomorrow (July 14), running until July 29. The organizers have now announced a few last-minute additions to the festivities.
Notably, the JFL Awards show on July 28 will honour actor Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Rocker), who will receive the Comedy Impact Award and give a keynote address. Presenters at the awards show will include Neal Brennan, Carolyn Taylor, Ramy Youssef and Rachid Badouri, with James Davis acting as host.
In another addition to the lineup, the crowd work show Surrounded will return on July 25 and 26, featuring Mae Martin, Marlon Wayans, Chris Redd, Jay Pharoah, Steph Tolev, Joel Kim Booster, Jess Hilarious, Sam Morril, Fortune Feimster, Sasheer Zamata, Brad Williams, Che Durena, Hannah Berner, Preacher Lawson, Brian Simpson, Rosebud Baker, Nate Jackson, Felipe Esparza, Dan Soder and Annie Lederman. More names will be added.
Newly added solo shows include Marlon Wayans, Mae Martin, ALOK, Trey Kennedy, Alingon Mitra, Noel Miller and Ali Macofsky. There will also be a read-through of the Airplane! script featuring Jack Whitehall, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Brad Williams, Joel Kim Booster, Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan and more.
These events join a lineup that includes Eddie Izzard, Russell Peters, Leslie Jones, Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness, Trixie Mattel, Anthony Jeselnik, Ronny Chieng, please don't destroy and more.
Find details about the lineup and tickets at JFL Montreal's website.
