Though the warm weather will likely persist into September, Mother Nature isn't the only one bringing the heat. MUBI is ringing in the coziness of fall with a handful of new picks, no matter how long it takes until sweater weather starts.

Starting off strong, September 1 will bring Wildlife, a '60s-set sci-fi starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal as married parents. Gyllenhaal's Jerry decides to fight a looming Montana forest fire after losing his job, leaving his family behind. The beginning of the month will also bring the series Mysteries of Lisbon, a period piece about Portuguese aristocracy and a documentary on Calgary artist Geoff McFetridge.

Later in the month, My First Film will arrive, which follows a woman making a movie during her quarter-life crisis. The Neo-fairytale Riddle of Fire comes into play September 13, and the drama-fantasy of The Fall rounds out the selections on the 27th.

Check out MUBI's list of September additions below, and find out what's coming to other streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, among others.

September 1

Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life

Mysteries of Lisbon

Wildlife

September 6

My First Film *

September 13



Riddle of Fire

September 27



The Fall *

* MUBI Exclusive