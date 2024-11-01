Chappell Bone isn't the only pop star haunting Toronto this Halloween season. Taylor Swift also left her spooky stamp on the city thanks to a Swiftie who dug a grave for the singer's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal.

A home in Toronto's West Bend neighbourhood featured a grave on the front lawn, along with the epitaph, "Here lies Jake Gyllenhall [sic] we remember what he did all too well," plus a couple of skeletal hands poking out of the ground. It's a reference to the scathing breakup song "All Too Well," which is widely believed to be about Gyllenhaal.

The grave even spelled Gyllenhaal's last name wrong, adding to the disrespect.

The same property also featured a Halloween-themed Swift joke — "Why didn't the vampire attack Taylor Swift? Because she had bad blood" — with the punchline carved into a pumpkin.

Naturally, the property was playing Swift's music — although not "All Too Well" or "Bad Blood," at least not at the time when Exclaim! walked past the house.

I guess we all know where that homeowner will be later this month.