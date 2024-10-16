Alana Haim is not only a woman in music; she's also, in recent years, become a woman in film, making her screen debut as co-lead in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza in 2021. Now, it seems the youngest Haim sister has officially caught the film bug with two new projects recently announced.

Haim is set to appear in two new movies alongside some big names — Kelly Reichardt's The Mastermind and Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Mastermind is an art heist drama starring Josh O'Connor set during the Vietnam War and the beginning of the women's liberation movement in America. The Mastermind is a domestic drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, who play a couple who "end up in a crisis when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew of the other" the day before their wedding.