Well, we've made it to August and Everything After season. When you're not playing that classic Counting Crows album on repeat or soaking up the remainder of summer to the fullest, relax and let yourself be entertained by the slate of new arrivals coming to Paramount+ this month.
August programming highlights include the intense (and steamy) full-series arrival of Killing Eve, starring Ottawa's beloved Sandra Oh — who is set to receive an award at TIFF this year — and Jodie Comer. Pizza-fuelled sewer antics continue with the new animated Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which picks up where the 2023 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem left off, the turtles once again being voiced by Post Malone.
Making its exclusive Canadian premiere, the Ben Feldman-starring Population 11 — a comedic Australian thriller inspired by true events that sees Feldman's character's estranged father go missing from a tiny outback town of only 12 residents. The streaming service will also stock up on adventurous blockbusters new and old, with Wedding Crashers, The LEGO Movie, Snakes on a Plane, American Sniper and more available for your streaming pleasure.
Find the full list of Paramount+ new arrivals for the month of August below, and be sure to also check out what's next on streaming on MUBI, Netflix, Disney+ and more.
August 1
Population 11
August 2
National Champions
Wedding Crashers
Snakes on a Plane
The LEGO Movie
August 6
American Sniper
Tiny Chef, new episode block
Up in the Air
August 9
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The End We Start From
The Rookie, S1–5
August 11
Seal Team, S7 *
August 13
Air Force One Down
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
SpongeBob SquarePants, new episode block
August 15
The Challenge, S40
Le Bureau, S1–5
August 16
Breathe
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Parallel
August 20
Man of Steel
Pacific Rim
Ridiculousness, S36
Rock Paper Scissors, new episode block
August 23
Killing Eve, S1–4
Asphalt City
Cat Pack: A Paw Patrol Exclusive Event
Dating Naked UK
Instant Family
August 27
Baby Shark's Big Show, new episode block
Playing with Fire
Wander
August 30
Prey
Paw Patrol: Mission Paw (Special)
* Paramount+ original