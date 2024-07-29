Well, we've made it to August and Everything After season. When you're not playing that classic Counting Crows album on repeat or soaking up the remainder of summer to the fullest, relax and let yourself be entertained by the slate of new arrivals coming to Paramount+ this month.

August programming highlights include the intense (and steamy) full-series arrival of Killing Eve, starring Ottawa's beloved Sandra Oh — who is set to receive an award at TIFF this year — and Jodie Comer. Pizza-fuelled sewer antics continue with the new animated Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which picks up where the 2023 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem left off, the turtles once again being voiced by Post Malone.

Making its exclusive Canadian premiere, the Ben Feldman-starring Population 11 — a comedic Australian thriller inspired by true events that sees Feldman's character's estranged father go missing from a tiny outback town of only 12 residents. The streaming service will also stock up on adventurous blockbusters new and old, with Wedding Crashers, The LEGO Movie, Snakes on a Plane, American Sniper and more available for your streaming pleasure.

Find the full list of Paramount+ new arrivals for the month of August below, and be sure to also check out what's next on streaming on MUBI, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

August 1

Population 11

August 2

National Champions

Wedding Crashers

Snakes on a Plane

The LEGO Movie

August 6

American Sniper

Tiny Chef, new episode block

Up in the Air

August 9

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The End We Start From

The Rookie, S1–5

August 11

Seal Team, S7 *

August 13

Air Force One Down

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

SpongeBob SquarePants, new episode block

August 15

The Challenge, S40

Le Bureau, S1–5

August 16

Breathe

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Parallel

August 20

Man of Steel

Pacific Rim

Ridiculousness, S36

Rock Paper Scissors, new episode block

August 23

Killing Eve, S1–4

Asphalt City

Cat Pack: A Paw Patrol Exclusive Event

Dating Naked UK

Instant Family

August 27

Baby Shark's Big Show, new episode block

Playing with Fire

Wander



August 30

Prey

Paw Patrol: Mission Paw (Special)

* Paramount+ original