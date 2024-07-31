Finding out what streaming content will be newly available to you in the month of August is like the Olympics for us. Or the formatting is making us equally short of breath, at least. Anyway, here's another feat of world-class athleticism for you: this is everything coming to CBC Gem next month.

Speaking of the Paris Olympics, continued live daily coverage of the games will be available until the closing ceremony on August 11 — and CBC Gem will also be streaming the Paralympic Games starting August 28.

The superb second season of the groundbreaking Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi series Reservation Dogs will be making its way to the platform, as well as the first instalment of the Emmy-nominated Fleishman Is in Trouble, which stars Jesse Eisenberg as a divorced 41-year-old returning to dating apps, as well as Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan. If you aren't a Paramount+ person but are adamantly dying to revisit Killing Eve, fear not: you can also check out the first two seasons of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer's explosive series on CBC Gem.

On the cinematic side of things, you can dig into the Indigenous sci-fi of Danis Goulet's Night Raiders, as well as Joel and Ethan Coen's Oscar Isaac-starring Inside Llewyn Davis. Find all that and more on CBC Gem in the month ahead. If that wasn't enough, you can also check out the new arrivals on Prime Video, the National Film Board of Canada, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

August 11

Plan B, S2 *

Fleishman Is in Trouble, S1

Loudermilk, S2

August 14

Better Things, S1–2

August 16

Reservation Dogs, S1–2

Killing Eve, S2

Escape to the Country, S30

Inside Llewyn Davis

August 23

C'est Come Ça Que Je T'aime, S3 *

August 24

Night Raiders

August 30

Double the Money

* CBC Original