After a gruelling summer awaiting the fate of the Revue Cinema, one of Toronto's landmark community theatres, the Revue Film Society — the board that operates the west-end community theatre — and its landlords, Danny and Letty Mullin, have come to an agreement.

The Revue Film Society announced in a press release today that the Mullins have agreed to a five-year lease, and, despite previous public hostilities, shared that "the length and strength of our partnership with the Mullins and good faith on all sides allowed us to end up in a good place."

"Patrons can look forward to exciting new programming and upcoming facility enhancements, including restoration of the heritage façade set to commence this year," said Revue Film Society Chair Grant Oyston. "We are thankful to Danny and Letty for their continued partnership and support and to former Toronto Mayor John Tory for his mediation efforts which were of huge help in arriving at this successful result."

As part of the agreement, the Revue Film Society has pledged a donation of $62,000 in advertising space to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation over the span of the lease, in addition to agreeing to host an annual fundraising event for St. Joseph's Hospital.

The cinema's September programming is already in full swing, with several screenings nearly sold out. Check out the calendar of events below.