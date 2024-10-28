Jeremy Allen White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere. Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a first-look photo of the Bear as the Boss.

Production is underway on the film now in New Jersey.

"Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey," said director Scott Cooper in a statement. "Springsteen's Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album's raw, unvarnished portrayal of life's trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes's compelling narrative of Bruce's life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honouring Bruce's legacy in a transformative cinematic experience."

He continued, "It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey. As well, I'm excited to reunite with my friend, David Greenbaum [president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios], as he embarks on his new role at Disney, adding another layer of inspiration to this project."

The film follows Springsteen's life around the time he made his 1982 album Nebraska.