A collection of newfangled billionaire Paul McCartney's personal photographs, documenting the rise of Beatlemania in North America from his unique perspective, is bound for an exhibition at Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), The Canadian Press reports.

Featuring archival material and video clips in addition to over 250 photos offering "more intimate views" of his fellow Beatles, "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm" will make its Canadian debut at the gallery in 2026.

The exhibit was organized by London's Natural Portrait Gallery in collaboration with McCartney. According to Jim Shedden, AGO's special projects curator, the musician's photography reveals "extraordinary creative intuition."

"These images are alive with excitement and capture a moment in time when McCartney stood at the centre of a global storm," Shedden remarked in a release.

The Beatles' initial 1964 arrival in Canada specifically was similarly commemorated with an exhibit at Calgary's National Music Centre (NMC) last year.