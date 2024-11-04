Fontaines D.C. are keeping Romance on the brain with the release of another new music video, starring Barry Keoghan.

The band's new visual for "Bug" is a short-form reimagining of director Andrea Arnold's Bird, arriving in theatres November 8 via MUBI.

The music of Fontaines D.C. features prominently in the film's soundtrack, while also marking the big screen debut of guitarist Carlos O'Connell.

Of the "Bug" video, O'Connell says, "'Bug''s a song that happened quickly and convinced everyone quicker. In my eyes, the character Bug, the tattoo 'Bug's Life,' Andrea's essential & romantic worlds, and the line 'Changed my name to 'Promise you, Yea''; when put all together make convincing needless & conviction undeniable. Big thanks to Andrea Arnold for letting us in so close to her visionary universe. She'll be remembered how we remember Bacon or Goya."

As previously reported, Fontaines D.C. will play Vancouver in April on a 2025 North American tour.

Read Exclaim!'s review of Romance.