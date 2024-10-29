Fontaines D.C. have mapped out North American dates to round out their international tour behind recent alum Romance, and they've added a lone Canadian date for early next year.
After the group take on Europe and the UK this winter, as well as a handful of dates in Japan, Australia and South America, they'll then move on to the US, first landing in Seattle, and then swiftly making their way to Canada for a Vancouver date on April 18. The current schedule of performances is set to end back in the UK on August 15.
Tickets are here. Check out the dates below.
Fontaines D.C. 2024–2025 Tour Dates:
11/01 Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno
11/02 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
11/04 Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
11/05 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
11/07 Munich, Germany - Zenith
11/08 Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
11/09 Federiksberg, Denmark - K.B. Hallen
11/11 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
11/12 Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
11/13 Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette
11/15 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
11/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11/20 Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls
11/22 London, UK - Alexandra Palace
11/23 London, UK - Alexandra Palace
11/24 Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena
11/26 Plymouth, UK - Pavilions
11/27 Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
11/29 Manchester, UK - The Factory
11/30 Manchester, UK - The Factory
12/01 Manchester, UK - The Factory
12/03 Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
12/04 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
12/06 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
12/07 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
02/21 Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall
02/23 Koto City, Japan - Toyosu Pit
02/27 Red Hill, Australia - Perth Fest
03/01 Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage
03/02 Wollongong City, Australia - Yours & Owls Festival
03/06 Sydney, Australia - Opera House Forecourt
03/08 St Kilda, Australia - The Palace Foreshore
03/09 Meredith, Australia - Golden Plains Festival
03/12 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
03/18 Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellón Cuervo
03/21 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
03/23 San Isidro, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
03/28 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil
03/30 Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estéreo Picnic
04/17 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
04/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/19 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
04/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
04/22 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
04/24 Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory
04/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
04/26 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/28 New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre
04/29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
04/30 Nashville, TV - Marathon Music Works
05/02 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
05/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
05/04 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
05/06 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
05/07 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
05/10 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
05/11 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
05/13 Albany, NY - Empire Live
05/15 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
05/16 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
06/17 Bologna, Italy - Sequoie Music Park
06/18 Rome, Italy - Rock in Roma
06/19 Sesto San Giovanni, Italy - Carroponte Unaltrofestival
07/05 London, UK - Finsbury Park
07/30 Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle
08/15 Wythenshawe, UK - Wythenshawe Park and Gardens