Fontaines D.C. have mapped out North American dates to round out their international tour behind recent alum Romance, and they've added a lone Canadian date for early next year.

After the group take on Europe and the UK this winter, as well as a handful of dates in Japan, Australia and South America, they'll then move on to the US, first landing in Seattle, and then swiftly making their way to Canada for a Vancouver date on April 18. The current schedule of performances is set to end back in the UK on August 15.

Tickets are here. Check out the dates below.

Fontaines D.C. 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

11/01 Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno

11/02 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

11/04 Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

11/05 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

11/07 Munich, Germany - Zenith

11/08 Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

11/09 Federiksberg, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

11/11 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

11/12 Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

11/13 Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette

11/15 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

11/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/20 Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls

11/22 London, UK - Alexandra Palace

11/23 London, UK - Alexandra Palace

11/24 Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena

11/26 Plymouth, UK - Pavilions

11/27 Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

11/29 Manchester, UK - The Factory

11/30 Manchester, UK - The Factory

12/01 Manchester, UK - The Factory

12/03 Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

12/04 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

12/06 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

12/07 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

02/21 Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall

02/23 Koto City, Japan - Toyosu Pit

02/27 Red Hill, Australia - Perth Fest

03/01 Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage

03/02 Wollongong City, Australia - Yours & Owls Festival

03/06 Sydney, Australia - Opera House Forecourt

03/08 St Kilda, Australia - The Palace Foreshore

03/09 Meredith, Australia - Golden Plains Festival

03/12 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

03/18 Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellón Cuervo

03/21 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

03/23 San Isidro, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

03/28 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

03/30 Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estéreo Picnic

04/17 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

04/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/19 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

04/22 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

04/24 Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory

04/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

04/26 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/28 New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

04/29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

04/30 Nashville, TV - Marathon Music Works

05/02 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

05/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

05/04 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

05/06 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

05/07 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

05/10 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

05/11 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

05/13 Albany, NY - Empire Live

05/15 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

05/16 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

06/17 Bologna, Italy - Sequoie Music Park

06/18 Rome, Italy - Rock in Roma

06/19 Sesto San Giovanni, Italy - Carroponte Unaltrofestival

07/05 London, UK - Finsbury Park

07/30 Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle

08/15 Wythenshawe, UK - Wythenshawe Park and Gardens