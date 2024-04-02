R.I.P. Joe Flaherty of 'SCTV,' 'Freaks and Geeks'

Actor Joe Flaherty, known for his work on SCTV and Freaks and Geeks, has died at the age of 82.

Earlier this month, Flaherty's family began fundraising for the actor's care. He was said to be "very ill" and "aware of the gravity of his failing health," and hoped to spend the rest of his life at home rather than in hospital.

Actor Jennifer Tilly, who appeared alongside Flaherty in 1997's The Wrong Guy, posted on X, "I was so thrilled to be able to work with him. His performance was pitch-perfect. A great comedian. Gone too soon." Actor Joel Murray, who starred in 1986's One Crazy Summer with Flaherty, also paid tribute.

Canadian actor and comedian Colin Mochrie paid tribute to Flaherty, calling him "a sweet man that produced a lot of laughs."

Born in Pittsburgh, Flaherty was a writer and actor on Canada's SCTV from 1976 to 1984. Later, he had a prominent role in the 1999–2000 dramedy Freaks and Geeks, playing Harold Weir (father to main characters Lindsay and Sam). In 1996, he played a heckler named Donald in Happy Gilmore.