Kevin Hart and Russell Peters Headline Vancouver's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

After teeing up events in Halifax, Calgary and Edmonton, organizers behind the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival have revealed the headliners of their Vancouver edition.
Kevin Hart and homegrown comedy hero Russell Peters will headline the two-evening event set for Vancouver's Stanley Park on September 15 and 16.
On September 15, Peters will be joined by Reggie Watts and JUNO-nominated comedian Steph Tolev, while Hart's performance on September 16 will feature some yet-to-be-named "friends" of his own.
Tickets for Vancouver's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival go on sale to the public July 13 following a presale, with details on the latter arriving tomorrow.
Stubs for the evening of September 15 will be available for an early bird price of $59, while VIP reservations range from $99 to $199. Those for September 16, meanwhile, go for an early bird price of $79, with VIP reservations ranging from $149 to $399.
Complete event and ticketing detail can be found via Vancouver's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival website.
As previously reported, Jerry Seinfeld will headline Halifax's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in August, marking the event's East Coast debut.
