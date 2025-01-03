Just Circling Back on Exclaim!'s Weekly Roundup of Funny Memes and Shitposts: January 2, 2025

Photo via @modrnluvr on Twitter

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jan 3, 2025

New year, new memes! To kick off 2025, we're circling back to share these funny posts about dating in your local music scene, justice for grunge greats Bush, and a coming-out party for Queer Nosferatu.

Bush hate is so forced.
byu/Noonot_YT ingrunge
@boymarinho #fy #avrillavigne #musica #viral #pravoce #balada ♬ som original - minha melodya
@lewbearbrown Ruining the Family night mood with Vulnicura 😞😞 #bjork #björk ♬ original sound - Lewis Brown
@elyzzamedina [📁] Drafts || They went 🐱 they went 🐱 they went ÆUUUOOUGH 👹 | #fyp #foryou #soad #systemofadown #draft #alt #rock #rockmusic #progressiverock #punk ♬ original sound - Roman Ryliee Vass
@khadirahd

♬ You Found Me - The Fray
@simplygracefulxoxo this one and the lice episode are triggering to me #fyp #viralvideo #trending #90skids #90sthrowback ♬ original sound - Arthur
@littalpunk this is seriously barely an exaggeration this time lmaooo #skit #pov #diypunk #mosh #punkshows #crustpunk #folkpunk #midwestemo #hxc #metal #goth #alt #comedy #funny ♬ Club Penguin Pizza Parlor - Cozy Penguin
@theycallm3elvis And theyre 2 miles from the stage so they cant hear anything #woodstock #thebeatles #johnlennon #paulmccartney #georgeharrison #Ringostarr #beatles #imagine #yokoono #wings #warisover #getback #vintage #classicrock #rock #retromusic #60s #70s ♬ original sound - timehat
@kayla_consto These are literally the best type of bands you can't change my mind #indie #indiemusic #indierock #indierockmusic #alt #altmusic #alternativerock #band #alternativemusic #indieband #indiebandsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Kayla de la Calle
ComedyFeaturesMemes of the Week

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage