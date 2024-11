Saturday Night Live is so brat — the sketch show has just announced that Charli XCX will both host and perform on an upcoming episode.

SNL confirmed the details of two November episodes, with Charli pulling double duty on November 16.

Before that, Bill Burr will host the November 9 episode, with musical performances from Mk.gee.

This week, John Mulaney will host, while Chappell Roan will be the musical guest. Mulaney parodied Bob Dylan's Twitter account in the episode's promo video.