When we ranked Charli XCX's albums earlier this year, we omitted 14 — her debut that was never commercially released but can easily be found with a simple Google search. Now, she has opened up about her hatred of 14.

"God, I hate that album so much," she told Variety. "I haven't listened to it for a decade, at least. It was sort of transitional — there are guitar[-based] songs on that record, but also elements of me exploring dance music."

As bad as she thinks it is, she acknowledged that 14 has some redeeming qualities that she has been able to build on since. She said, "Some of those songs are terrible, but I think there was a style there, a direction, that a few people caught on to."

Charli released 14 through Myspace and as a private pressing through her own label, Orgy Music, in 2008. It was uncovered in 2013, the year after Icona Pop's "I Love It" (which Charli XCX wrote and features on) became a hit.

Hear 14 below.