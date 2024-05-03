streams
If You Like Truck Commercials, You'll Love "Eyes Closed" by Imagine Dragons
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
When I was 16 and a chronic poster on music Twitter, some Imagine Dragons stans — yes, you read that correctly — verbally assaulted me for...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Begonia, Charlotte Day Wilson, Kaïa Kater, Eva Shaw
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
It's a new month, and if you're feeling anything like I am, you're probably eager to do some spring cleaning in all aspects of your life...
Hiss Golden Messenger Drops Live Album Recorded at Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
While touring behind 2023's 'Jump for Joy' last year, Hiss Golden Messenger played Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre — which bandleader M.C....
Bicep Take Flight as DOVE on New CHROMA Song "Bi83"
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
Bicep have assumed a different identity for the latest instalment of their CHROMA project, sharing a new single today as DOVE...
King Princess Does Steely Dan's "Dirty Work": Listen
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
The empire of gays who love Steely Dan has expanded, as King Princess has shared her cover of the jazz fusion legend's breakout hit, "Dirty...
IAN SWEET Shares Cover of Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl"
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
Twenty-two years on from its release, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" is still getting its flowers — from Snail Mail, Sasami and ye...
Marianas Trench Go Glam Rock on Comeback Track "A Normal Life"
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
It's shaping up to be the year of late 2000s Canadian band comebacks, as Marianas Trench has just thrown their hat in the ring. Following...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Corridor, ELIO, Softcult, Täbï Yösha
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
Do I need Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," real espresso, or both? Probably both, but we've made it to Friday — and that means there's also...