Joshua Hyslop Balances Old and New on 'Evergold'
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop has become one with nostalgia while still moving forward on his new record 'Evergold'...
Watch Toronto Raptors Star Scottie Barnes's Impassioned Maroon 5 Cover
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
The NBA season came to an early end for the rebuilding Toronto Raptors this year, and their young star Scottie Barnes seems to be making...
girl in red Covers "Girlfriend Is Better" for 'Stop Making Sense' Compillation
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2024
girl in red is the latest artist to reveal her take on a 'Stop Making Sense' track for the upcoming covers compilation, sharing her version...
Knocked Loose and Poppy Take Our Breath Away with "Suffocate"
PUBLISHED Apr 23, 2024
Just over two weeks out from crushing the world with third album 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To,' Knocked Loose have unloaded...
Fernie Lays Himself Bare on New Patrick Watson-Produced Single "Pain"
PUBLISHED Apr 22, 2024
Montreal-based Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter and Exclaim! New Faves alum Fernie returns today with a new single called "Pain" — his...
Toronto Is Basically Its Own Character in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Trap' Trailer
PUBLISHED Apr 21, 2024
M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled the trailer for his concert-set film Trap, and Toronto is basically its own character.The film stars Josh H...
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Give Off Big Braid Energy in "BBE" Video
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
As Snotty Nose Rez Kids usher in the Red Future, they've shared a new video from their upcoming album: "BBE." "BBE" stands for "Big Braid...
David Byrne Covers Paramore's "Hard Times"
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
Last month, David Byrne announced that he'd be collaborating with Record Store Day ambassadors Paramore on a 12-inch single. While side B...