Ayo Edebiri Is a Gun-Wielding Fan in Tyler, the Creator's "Noid" Video

It's the latest taste of 'CHROMAKOPIA'

BY Kaelen BellPublished Oct 21, 2024

Tyler, the Creator is releasing his new album CHROMAKOPIA in one week, and he's shared another taste of his eighth project (after the teaser for "St. Chroma") with a new video for a song called "Noid."

The video is another self-directed affair, featuring Tyler in that unnerving plastic face mask and a duo-hawk haircut, plus Ayo Edibiri as a crazed, gun-toting fan who gets in Tyler's face.

The song is driven by plodding psych-rock guitars, periodically interrupted by what sounds like a sample of African vocal chants and a brief verse from Tyler. 

Check it out below. 

MusicStreamsHip-Hop

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage