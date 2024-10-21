Tyler, the Creator is releasing his new album CHROMAKOPIA in one week, and he's shared another taste of his eighth project (after the teaser for "St. Chroma") with a new video for a song called "Noid."

The video is another self-directed affair, featuring Tyler in that unnerving plastic face mask and a duo-hawk haircut, plus Ayo Edibiri as a crazed, gun-toting fan who gets in Tyler's face.

The song is driven by plodding psych-rock guitars, periodically interrupted by what sounds like a sample of African vocal chants and a brief verse from Tyler.

Check it out below.