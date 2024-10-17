A veteran songwriter noted for his '90s CanCon hit "Chevrolet Way" and a member of the Vancouver jazz rock ensemble Brasstronaut, Tariq has returned with a new band and new single.

Tariq's newest is called "The Ballad of You and Me," and it was recorded alongside the new lineup of bassist Peter Carruthers (Dralms, Said the Whale), drummer Robert Chursinoff (Tegan and Sara) and guitarist Adam Nanji (The Belle Game).

The new wave-y track is distinctly more rocking and atmospheric than Tariq's folksy origins. "This project is a way to experiment with collaboration and also a heavier sound," he said in a statement. "I want to create something that resonates in its live form, in front of a big crowd at a festival, something that will be entertaining to watch and sound big and bold."

"The Ballad of You and Me" comes from a three-song EP titled Scroll Before You Sleep due out in January 2025. Hear the single below.