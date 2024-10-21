Piano punk songwriter and college radio broadcaster Chris-a-riffic is a Vancouver hero, which is why some local bands teamed up to celebrate the artist's 50th birthday with a covers compilation.

50 Year Set is a 32-song collection of covers from Chris-a-riffic's catalogue. Contributors include Devours, Adrian Teacher (of Apollo Ghosts), Amanda Panda (also of Apollo Ghosts), Kellarissa, Cult Babies, Gal Gracen, Kidnap Kids and more.

An announcement accompanying the album notes that Chris-a-riffic "has been humbly playing shows in and around Vancouver for nearly 25 years," and that this compilation features "songs covered by folks who love him — all in completely different styles: punk! lo-fi! electronic! rock! country! a cappella!"

It officially came out on Friday (October 18). Hear it below. Happy birthday, Chris!