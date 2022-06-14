Sled Island
Canadian Music Festivals Remember the Standout Performances That Defined Them
PUBLISHED Jun 14, 2022
There are so many long-running music festivals all over Canada, and none of them would be possible without the dedicated teams of staff and...
Sled Island Reveals Full 2022 Lineup with Built to Spill, Backxwash, Chad VanGaalen, Grouper, Low and More
PUBLISHED May 3, 2022
After rolling out its initial lineup in March, Sled Island Music & Arts Festival has revealed the festival's full list of performing artist...
Sled Island Announces First Wave of 2022 Artists
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2022
Calgary's Sled Island Music & Arts Festival has announced its first wave of artists for its 2022 edition, which was guest curated by Los An...
Sudan Archives Announced as Sled Island's 2022 Guest Curator
PUBLISHED Jan 18, 2022
Sudan Archives was originally named Sled Island's guest curator back in 2020, but like so many things, the Calgary-based music and arts fes...
Sled Island Assembles Canadian Supergroups for 'Rock Lotto' Compilation Album
PUBLISHED Aug 6, 2021
Sled Island Music & Arts Festival isn't happening quite like usual this year, but the organizers of the Calgary event are still finding way...
Sled Island Announces Digital Festival Featuring Sudan Archives, Waxahatchee
PUBLISHED Jun 17, 2020
Like many festivals, Sled Island cancelled its 2020 edition outright. But even though the Calgary fest won't be taking place in its normal...
Sled Island Cancels 2020 Festival
PUBLISHED Apr 6, 2020
Due to ongoing social distancing efforts in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Calgary's Sled Island festival has been can...
Sled Island Reveals Initial 2020 Lineup with the Black Angels, Pussy Riot, Sun Ra Arkestra
PUBLISHED Feb 26, 2020
After naming Sudan Archives their guest curator last month, organizers behind Calgary's Sled Island festival have rolled out the initial li...