Pitchfork Music Festival
Cloud Nothings
Red Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
As the second day of the Pitchfork Music Festival kicked off, a significantly larger crowd formed around the Red Stage for its second act o...
FKA twigs
Blue Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
As the headlining act of the blue stage, British artist FKA twigs has amassed quite the buzz throughout this past year, all without even re...
Wild Beasts
Green Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
British art-rockers Wild Beasts know how to keep their cool, both musically and literally. Taking an early slot at the Pitchfork Music Fest...
The Haxan Cloak
Blue Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 18
PUBLISHED Jul 19, 2014
To see Haxan Cloak not just as actual people creating the otherworldly transmissions, but to be doing so in daylight, was jarring. As Bobby...
SZA
Blue Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 18
PUBLISHED Jul 19, 2014
SZA came onstage beaming, throwing herself into her performance despite momentary sound issues. After some feedback, the effects on her mic...
Giorgio Moroder
Red Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 18
PUBLISHED Jul 19, 2014
"Hello Chee-cahgo," said Giorgio Moroder, hard "ch" sound and all, as he took the Red Stage at dusk. "My name is Giovanni Giorgio, but you...
Beck
Green Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 18
PUBLISHED Jul 19, 2014
Beck closed out Pitchfork's Friday night (July 18) with a set as odd and varied as his discography. He started in nice and hard on "Devil's...