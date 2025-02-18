Unlike its flagship event in Chicago, marred by restructuring and unrealistic expectations, Pitchfork Music Festival Paris will return in 2025, with organizers confirming the festival will take place from November 3 to 9 across multiple venues in the French capital.

As in previous years, Pitchfork promises a stacked lineup, with participating musicians to be shared in the coming months. Last year's Pitchfork Music Festival Paris saw performances by Sega Bodega, Infinity Song, Cate Le Bon, Chanel Beads, Obongjayar and many more.

Pitchfork Music Festival London will also make a comeback, with Oklou headlining the November 7 Roadhouse show.