Clairo Announces Third Album 'Charm,' Shares "Sexy to Someone"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To some, Clairo's sophomore album — 2021's Jack Antonoff-produced 'Sling' — felt like it came out of left field. Her 2019 debut 'Immunity' ...
Gulfer Are Calling It Quits
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Following the February release of their impressive fourth album, 'Third Wind,' Montreal's Gulfer have announced that they're calling it...
Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Matty Matheson's award-winning Mexican restaurant Fonda Balam will close its doors for good next month after three years in Toronto's...
Joel Plaskett Unveils New Album 'One Real Reveal,' Fall Canadian Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Four years on from his quadruple album '44,' Joel Plaskett has plans to release a new record led by the single "Rainy Day Janey," and embark...
Sufjan Stevens Details 'Seven Swans' 20th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In 2004, Sufjan Stevens released his banjo-forward, extra-Christian fourth studio album Seven Swans. Now, 20 years later, the album is gett...
Sloan Announce 'Smeared' Box Set, First Vinyl Pressing of 'Peppermint' EP for Third Annual Garage Sale
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Sloan are hosting another edition of their annual garage sale, and they've announced a couple of special releases just for the occasion...
Leif Vollebekk Details New Album 'Revelation'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Smooth crooning Montreal singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk is back with plans for a new album due September 27 on...
Liam Gallagher Shares More About His 'Definitely Maybe' Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
While Oasis are definitely maybe teasing something, it's highly unlikely that a reunion is near. That hasn't stopped Liam Gallagher from...