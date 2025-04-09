NYC-based indie rock four-piece Frankie Cosmos have announced their forthcoming album Different Talking, which arrives June 27 via Sub Pop.

Frankie Cosmos is comprised of primary songwriter Greta Kline, as well as Alex Bailey, Katie Von Schleicher and Hugo Stanley. Different Talking marks the band's sixth LP, and is described as a "collection of fragments and memories, remembered places, and reinterpreted feelings that adds up to a lucent humming whole a sturdy, worldly indie-rock record about aging and the passage of time that nonetheless manages to feel sharply current."

"A lot of the album is about being grown up and figuring out how to know yourself — like, 'What is moving on?'" shared Kline. "How do we move on when we're addicted to a cycle of haunting our own past? Writing songs is just the way through that."

Different Talking was arranged by the entire band as a whole, and was self-tracked with no external studio producers. "We'd go to any length to get Greta's songs right, and she's generous with songs, so we have a lot of freedom to arrange them," shared Katie Von Schleicher. "It's a rare talent to have, with rare freedom given, and the course hasn't changed."

The four-piece have also shared the record's lead single "Vanity," which exemplifies a perfectionist's approach to production and songwriting. The track doesn't have a clear object, and was written by Kline while she was walking from Tompkins Square Park to Sunset Park in New York City as she "[spoke] directly to the universe and plead[ed] to be considered by it." Kline explained, "It feels like it encompasses this push and pull between adult and kid, government and governed, planet and blade of grass."

The music video for "Vanity" features footage compiled from the recording of Different Talking, and was filmed by Kline and Bailey. Watch the music video and see the tracklist for Different Talking below.



Different Talking: