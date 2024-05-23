news
US Department of Justice Calls for Breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, accusing the Ticketmaster parent company of...
OMBIIGIZI Announce New Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In addition to Zoon prepping a new album, Daniel Monkman's other band also have new material on the way: OMBIIGIZI's new single drops next...
Train Founding Member Charlie Colin Dead at 58
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
'TMZ' reports that Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, has been found dead. He was 58. According to the musician's mother, he passed...
Morgan Wallen Neon Bar Sign Denied by Nashville City Council over Controversies
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In addition to being due in court this August following his arrest for allegedly throwing a chair off of Eric Church's rooftop bar, Morgan...
People Have Feelings About Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
It's been a great week for people who still use Twitter, as there's no better way to farm discourse than for a definitive list of ...
Hot Docs to Close Temporarily Due to "Urgent Financial Challenges"
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Following the en-masse exit of 10 programmers ahead of the 2024 iteration of the film festival, Hot Docs — Canada's largest documentary...
Diddy Facing Sixth High-Profile Sexual Assault Lawsuit in Six Months
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After recently apologizing for ex-girlfriend Cassie's claims of abuse — that he had previously denied were true — in light of an unearthed...
Carly Rae Jepsen and A. G. Cook Are in the Studio Together
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
A. G. Cook is fresh off the release of his third solo album, 'Britpop,' and eagerly anticipated next month's release of his partner in pop...