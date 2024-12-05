music
Liquid Death and Depend Launch Pit Diaper
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Attention all really hardcore hardcore fans and Sabrina Carpenter concert attendees: you've heard of a pit viper, now get ready for a pit...
Remaining Members of Soundgarden to Reunite for One-Off Charity Concert as Nudedragons
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Soundgarden's Chris Cornell died in 2017, and in the wake of their frontman's passing, the remaining members — guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist...
Exclaim! Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Music Merch and Books of 2024
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Go even deeper with the music you love. From collectible merch items to tell-all memoirs, and even movie scores performed live in concert...
Cassius Returns with 2025 Club Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Philippe Zdar — one half of iconic French touch duo Cassius — tragically died after accidentally falling from a building in Paris in 2019...
Chad Kroeger Almost Fought Hinder's Drummer About the Metric System
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Here at Exclaim!, we spend slow news days dreaming about CanCon crossover stories just like this one, so we must send a personal thank you...
Tranzac's New Year's Eve Show to Feature Joseph Shabason, Jane Inc, Sandro Perri and Punjabi Ambient Squad
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Tranzac has announced its 2024 New Year's Eve show, happening December 31 (duh) and featuring a sick lineup that includes Joseph Shabason...
Hear Sky Ferreira's New Song "Leash"
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Film distributor A24 has shared that Sky Ferreira recorded the original song "Leash" for its upcoming film 'Babygirl.' Arriving in theatres...
Klô Pelgag Adds Toronto Show to 2025 Tour Dates
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2024
Klô Pelgag has detailed her fifth album. The award-winning Quebec singer-songwriter will share 'Abracadabra' on October 11 via Secret City...