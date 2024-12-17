With the addition of current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 (replacing Wayne Static, who died in 2014), Static-X's classic Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay have been touring again — and they have big plans for 2025. The industrial nu metal stalwarts have recruited GWAR, Dope and A Killer's Confession for a spring North American trek they've dubbed the Machines vs. Monsters Tour, which is set to include a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal.

Kicking off on May 23 in Tucson, AZ, the US-heavy tour won't make its way to Canada until the latter half, with scheduled shows coming at Toronto's History on June 9 and Montreal's MTELUS on June 10. The bands will return stateside thereafter, going on to wrap things up on June 18 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 20) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales getting underway today at noon. Find the full itinerary below, and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.

Static-X 2025 Tour Dates:

05/23 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

05/24 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

05/26 Wichita, KS - Cotillion

05/27 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

05/28 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

05/30 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

05/31 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

06/01 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

06/03 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

06/04 Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

06/05 Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

06/07 Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

06/08 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

06/09 Toronto, ON - History

06/10 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

06/11 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

06/14 Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

06/15 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

06/17 Kansas City, MO - Grinder's

06/18 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

* no GWAR