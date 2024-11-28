music
'Billboard' Issues Apology for Using Taylor Swift Nude Wax Figure in Career Highlights Video
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
'Billboard' has issued an apology following the backlash to their inclusion of that infamous revenge porn clip of a nude wax figure of...
Watch Franz Ferdinand Cover Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
If you pick up a copy of the latest issue of Exclaim!, you'll discover that Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos is a big fan of Chappell Roan...
Hamilton Concerts Moved from the Music Hall Due to "Critical Structural Issues"
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
Several concerts scheduled to take place in Hamilton have been moved from the Music Hall — the mid-sized music venue within the New Vision...
Scorsese's 'Beatles '64' Doc Twists and Shouts, but Doesn't Dig Deep
Directed by David Tedeschi
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
Beatles fans rejoice! 'Beatles '64' is a celebratory love letter to the fans who have adored the Fab Four for decades. Producer Martin...
Kate Nash (and Her "Bum on the Back of a Fire Truck") Protests Outside Live Nation, Spotify Offices
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
Last week, British singer-songwriter Kate Nash launched an OnlyFans account with her "Butts 4 Tour Buses" campaign to help cover the costs...
Lemmy's Ashes to Go on Display at Strip Club
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
Prior to his death in 2015, Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister lived a lot of life. It's perhaps fitting, then, that his ashes have also...
Exclaim!'s 20 Best Songs of 2024
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
So much for the end of the monoculture. After the internet turned pop culture into a choose-your-own-adventure exploration of media, we...
slowthai and Friend Raped Two Women After a Concert, Court Hears
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
Last year, British rapper slowthai was charged with rape and subsequently dropped from the Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festival lineups...