Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and d4vd — what do they all have in common? In addition to being enormous pop stars who had huge 2024s, they're all alumni of Ignite, Universal Music's showcase series of the hottest emerging talent on its roster.

Earlier this month, Universal Music Canada hosted its second Ignite showcase of the year, which took place in its performance space known as the Academy in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood, featuring intimate performances from rising stars Bryant Barnes, Good Neighbours, Kashus Culpepper and Sofia Camara.

"So much of the music that inspired me to enter the music business was Canadian," said JJ Corsini, Universal Music Group's Senior Vice President, Global Artist Development. "This market and our Canadian team have a rich history in being 'new music'-obsessed and in supporting exciting up-and-coming artists. Beyond the local music scene, Canada is an incredibly important country for UMG's developing international artists. Bringing Ignite to Toronto for the second time this year is a reflection of our commitment to breaking artists here."

Gracie Abrams performed in Toronto at Ignite back in May 2024 — and now, just seven months later, she's had her first No. 1 album in Canada (The Secret of Us) as well as the No. 1 single for two consecutive weeks ("That's So True"). Based on the performances attendees saw on December 3, it seems entirely possible any of this latest crop of Ignite artists could be in the same position soon enough.

Sofia Camara was the night's local talent. Known for an emotional vulnerability that's matched by her meticulously constructed songs, The Torontonian mines her own life's ups and downs in her lyrics. Miley Cyrus took notice of Camara's spell-binding cover of "When I Look at You" — but it's in her own songs where the full scope of Camara's talent truly shines, as shown by her viral hit torch song "Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)." Her stripped-down Ignite performance found her performing acoustically alongside a keyboardist, proving the strength of a powerhouse voice that's able to hold a room rapt even with a quiet ballad. Expect to hear more from her very soon, since her cover of Nickelback's "What Are You Waiting For?" serves as the theme song for the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Next up, Houston's Bryant Barnes made his first-ever Toronto appearance, as he arrived with the poise and confidence of someone ready to make himself right at home in a new place. His natural swagger was contrasted his tender, sensitive voice, as he brought shades of modern crooners like Frank Ocean and Mustafa to his soft reveries. Classic soul melodies mixed with the spacious atmospheres of modern R&B, and he shifted over to the piano for a quiet lament that revealed the depth of his classic songcraft. Barnes is already a star in the making, since his 2024 EP VANITY landed in the Top 20 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart, with the single "I'd Rather Pretend" landing on Hot R&B Songs. He's got more than 3 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram, positioning him as a star who's going to keep on rising.

Speaking of classic songcraft, Kashus Culpepper has a classic throwback sound, mixing the dapper soul of '60s R&B with the salt-of-the-earth grit of old-school country, combining for a Southern vibe that's traditional and timeless — vintage without being overtly a throwback. With a croon as gruff as truck wheels on a gravel road, his ascent through the music industry has been nothing short of stratospheric: having learned guitar while serving in the US Navy during the pandemic, and just six months after releasing his debut single (this June's "After Me?"), he's set to appear at the historic Grand Ole Opry stage before year's end — and his Ignite showcase proved exactly why he's been so successful. Performing acoustically alongside a fellow guitarist, Culpepper momentarily turned Toronto into a dusty saloon, his tales of love and loss putting a tear in every beer in the room.

Last up, UK lads Good Neighbours ended the night with a bang, the group ratcheting up the energy with thundering percussion (thanks in part to a floor tom that singer Oli Fox pounded during instrumental passages). Combining the joyous synth-rock hooks of aughts indie stars (think Passion Pit, MGMT and Foster the People) with the bravado of the Britpop greats, Good Neighbours showed Ignite why they've had such an ascendent year with the electrifying anthem "Home " — their debut single from this past January that's already become a hit. Their Toronto set included a similarly infectious unreleased song, pointing to more great things for the duo of Fox and Scott Verrill — musicians who were already prolific solo artists, and have found instant chemistry as collaborating songwriters and producers.

As we close the book on 2024, these artists are already writing the story of 2025, so keep an eye out for these superstars of tomorrow to make their mark on charts and hearts. See the highlights from Ignite 2024 below for a taste of what's in store.