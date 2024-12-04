music
Bob Dylan Gives Seal of Approval to "Brilliant Actor" Timothée Chalamet
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Bob Dylan continues to be a light in the dark as his Twitter era lives on amidst people jumping ship to move over to Bluesky. In a recent p...
Azealia Banks Wants to Sue Matty Healy After He Threatened to Slap Her
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Azealia banks gets into so many beefs and talks such overwhelming amounts of (often funny, always offensive, sometimes correct) shit about...
Dead & Company Plot 2025 Sphere Residency
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
The dick in a blender-adjacent crowd is set to return to the Sphere yet again, as Dead & Company have announced yet another residency...
Trent Reznor Says Nine Inch Nails Are "Ready to Be Back in the Driver’s Seat”
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Trent Reznor is gearing up for the return of Nine Inch Nails, revealing that he and Atticus Ross are currently hammering out a new...
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die Announce 'Harmlessness' Anniversary Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
This summer, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die released a pair of singles called "Auguries of Guilt" and...
Montreal's ÎLESONIQ Announces John Summit, Illenium as 2025 Headliners
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Montreal's îLESONIQ has unveiled a pair of headliners who will help celebrate their festival's 10th anniversary edition this summer. Today...
Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory Book North American Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Back in October, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory announced their debut self-titled album arriving February 7 through Jagjaguwar...
Charli XCX Shares Her 2024 Spotify Wrapped
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
For many music fans, Spotify Wrapped is arguably one of the most important days of the year, and the hype applies to the artists we listen...