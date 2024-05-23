music
Leif Vollebekk Details New Album 'Revelation'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Smooth crooning Montreal singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk is back with plans for a new album due September 27 on...
Liam Gallagher Shares More About His 'Definitely Maybe' Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
While Oasis are definitely maybe teasing something, it's highly unlikely that a reunion is near. That hasn't stopped Liam Gallagher from...
US Department of Justice Calls for Breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, accusing the Ticketmaster parent company of...
Our Favourite Albums Not on Streaming Services
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Streaming services have been financially devastating for musicians — but they're an absolute miracle for listeners, giving fans access to t...
OMBIIGIZI Announce New Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In addition to Zoon prepping a new album, Daniel Monkman's other band also have new material on the way: OMBIIGIZI's new single drops next...
Five Must-See Acts at Northern Lights Festival Boréal 2024
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Sudbury, ON's Northern Lights Festival Boréal returns this July 4 through 7, bringing another stellar crowd of Canadian artists with it...
Kim Myhr Closed FIMAV 2024 with a Dose of Magic
Carré 150, May 19
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In an uncharacteristic move, this year's FIMAV closed out in one of the smaller halls rather than with a widescreen blowout, or whatever pa...
Train Founding Member Charlie Colin Dead at 58
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
'TMZ' reports that Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, has been found dead. He was 58. According to the musician's mother, he passed...