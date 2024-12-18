Barry Manilow Maps Out North American Last Concerts for 2025

The adult contemporary icon performs final shows in Montreal and Toronto

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Dec 18, 2024

A Barry Manilow song has a great number of uses, including (but not limited to) breaking up anti-vax protests. If you fancy the live experience of such unadulterated musical power, you're running out of chances: the adult contemporary icon has just announced a spring 2025 North American tour, set to feature his final concerts in cities like Montreal and Toronto.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories," Manilow said in a press release. "Each one is special to my touring history."

Manilow: The Last Concerts Tour kicks off on May 23 in Pittsburgh, PA. The superstar's Canadian shows come just beyond the halfway point of his stint on the road, with scheduled shows at Montreal's Bell Centre on May 30 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on May 31 before the tour wraps on June 5 in Cleveland, OH.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 20) at 10 a.m. local, with presales for Montreal and Toronto getting underway today at 1 p.m. ET. Check out the schedule of dates below, and Exclaim!'s full Canadian concert listings here.

Barry Manilow 2025 Tour Dates:

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena 
05/24 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center 
05/27 Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion 
05/28 Boston, MA - TD Garden 
05/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre 
05/31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena 
06/03 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena 
06/04 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena 
06/05 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 30, 2025

May 31, 2025

