A Barry Manilow song has a great number of uses, including (but not limited to) breaking up anti-vax protests. If you fancy the live experience of such unadulterated musical power, you're running out of chances: the adult contemporary icon has just announced a spring 2025 North American tour, set to feature his final concerts in cities like Montreal and Toronto.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories," Manilow said in a press release. "Each one is special to my touring history."

Manilow: The Last Concerts Tour kicks off on May 23 in Pittsburgh, PA. The superstar's Canadian shows come just beyond the halfway point of his stint on the road, with scheduled shows at Montreal's Bell Centre on May 30 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on May 31 before the tour wraps on June 5 in Cleveland, OH.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 20) at 10 a.m. local, with presales for Montreal and Toronto getting underway today at 1 p.m. ET. Check out the schedule of dates below, and Exclaim!'s full Canadian concert listings here.

Barry Manilow 2025 Tour Dates:

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

05/24 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

05/27 Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion

05/28 Boston, MA - TD Garden

05/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

05/31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

06/03 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

06/04 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

06/05 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse