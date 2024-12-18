Foundational Norwegian black metal crew Mayhem have been named headliners of the 2025 Decibel Magazine Tour.

The spring trek through North America — the 12th tour organized by the heavy music publication — runs next March and April, boasting a lineup that also features Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant and New Skeletal Faces.

Canadian stops come at Montreal's Théâtre Beanfield, Toronto's Concert Hall, Calgary's Palace Theatre, Edmonton's Union Hall and Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre. Find the complete itinerary below.

News of Mayhem's involvement comes just over a month after the group cancelled their 40th anniversary tour of North America due to a medical emergency within the band.

"Following the success of last year's tour with the legendary Cannibal Corpse, we are really looking forward to returning to North America to once again headline the renowned Decibel Tour, also hitting some cities we haven't visited in a very long time," Mayhem shared in a statement. "We can't wait to kick off the next chapter of Mayhem with our North American fans. See you all soon!"

Tickets for all dates go on sale December 20 at 10 a.m. local time, following a Live Nation presale that can be accessed December 19 at 10 a.m. using the code "JOY." Further information is available via Decibel's official website.

Mayhem 2025 Tour Dates:

03/17 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) *

03/18 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

03/19 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue *

03/20 Chicago, IL - House of Blues *

03/22 Worcester, MA - The Palladium *

03/23 Reading, PA - Reverb *

03/24 New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

03/25 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield *

03/26 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

03/27 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre *

03/29 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

03/31 Denver, CO - Summit *

04/03 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *

04/04 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

04/06 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

04/07 Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre *

04/09 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

04/10 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues *

04/11 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco *

04/12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues *

04/13 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues *

04/14 Mesa, AZ - The Nile *

04/16 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

04/17 Austin, TX - Mohawk *

* with Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant and New Skeletal Faces