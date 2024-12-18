Fast food chain KFC is taking the holiday spirit to a new level by announcing a new chicken bucket lid that also doubles as a playable vinyl record.

Ten vinyl bucket tops were created exclusively for Christmas 2024, and the record is made from the same paper lids used for KFC's chicken buckets that have been covered in vinyl coating and etched. The lid comes with a collection of Kentucky Fried Carols featuring holiday classics like "Deck the Halls," "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Jingle Bells."

KFC had launched a giveaway for a chance to win one of the coveted records on the brand's social media. The contest was open to residents in Canada but is now closed. The chain has yet to reveal if the vinyl lids will be arriving in other countries ahead of the holidays.

KFC hopped onto the continuously rising popularity of vinyl records in recent years. It was reported by Luminate, the data firm that provides the information for Billboard's music consumption report, that vinyl sales in the US had increased by 6.2 percent when comparing 2023 and 2024 activity after it was falsely reported that sales had dropped by 33 percent in 2024.