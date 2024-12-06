Latest Coverage
Sunshine Makers Ward Off the Cold with "There's a Light"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
In early August, my partner and I were in Halifax, trying to find something to do on our final night there. After conceding to go back to ...
SZA Is in the Studio Making 'SOS' Deluxe
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Just days after announcing that she'll join Kendrick Lamar for a 2025 stadium tour (with two new dates as of today), SZA is teasing a...
Kendrick Lamar and SZA Add Second Toronto Show to 2025 Stadium Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Kendrick Lamar is coming to Drake's home turf. Lamar and SZA just announced a 2025 stadium tour, including a stop at Toronto's Rogers...
Hillside Inside Gets Logan Staats, Katie Tupper for 2025 Edition
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
With Hillside's 2024 summer festival in the rearview, it's high time to build hype for its winter edition, Hillside Inside, running January...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Bonnie Trash, SadBoi, Milk & Bone, Lubalin
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
The first work week of December is done and dusted — elegantly with a light layer of snow here in Toronto. Whatever the weather where you...
Gwen Stefani Promotes Catholic Prayer App
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
While some of you heathens munch on your Advent calendar chocolate every day, Gwen Stefani has another daily yuletide activity to suggest:...
'The Sticky' Finds 'Fargo' in Small-Town Quebec
Created by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Among the many festive releases this holiday season, Prime Video has debuted its contender for viewership with 'The Sticky.' Created by...
Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin Plot Summer 2025 Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
After co-headlining across North America (well, mostly the US, but adding a single Canadian date makes it continental!) with Foreigner this...