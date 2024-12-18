Ryan Reynolds has been appointed to the Order of Canada, the state order recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions to Canada and humanity.

UPDATE (12/19, 3:48 p.m. ET): Reynolds has now taken to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to respond to the honour. "Canada, you've given me more than I could ever repay," he wrote, adding, "I promise to use my powers for good... and general whimsy."

Reynolds was among the 88 new appointments to the Order of Canada made today by Governor General Mary Simon.

The actor was made an Officer of the Order of Canada for his successes in film and philanthropic efforts when off camera.

"Ryan Reynolds has captivated audiences worldwide, notably writing, producing and starring in the widely successful Deadpool films," the announcement of his appointment reads.

"Off-screen, he supports Canadian causes including Water First Education, Covenant House Vancouver and Sick Kids Foundation, and co-founded initiatives to increase opportunities for under-represented groups. His far-reaching philanthropy continues to strengthen communities nationwide."

Earlier this year, Avril Lavigne was appointed to the Order of Canada for her successes in music and philanthropic efforts.

Reynolds was also honoured with a Vancouver mural earlier this year. He also starred as Deadpool in this year's Deadpool & Wolverine.