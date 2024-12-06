Latest Coverage
Timothée Chalamet Responds to Bob Dylan on Twitter, Shares Two Covers
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
'A Complete Unknown' is coming closer and closer to being known, and there's still plenty of skepticism about whether Timothée Chalamet...
'Unstoppable' Impeccably Follows the Sports Movie Playbook
Directed by William Goldenberg
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Most sports dramas follow the same formula: an underdog to root for, setbacks, perseverance and triumphs. 'Unstoppable' falls in this tried...
Lizzo Dismissed from Former Employee's Harassment Lawsuit
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Lizzo has been dismissed from one of the harassment lawsuits filed by some of her former employees last year, 'Rolling Stone' reports. A Los...
Mount Eerie Dunks on Spotify Wrapped, Reminds Everyone How Badly It Pays Artists
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Spotify Wrapped dropped on Wednesday, meaning that everyone from artists to Exclaim! staffers shared their rankings of their most-listened...
Milk & Bone Announce New 'Baby Dreamer' EP, Share "FORGONE"
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Milk & Bone — the electropop duo of Montreal's Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin — have announced their upcoming EP release...
Sloan Book January 2025 Canadian Shows
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Sloan are putting new snow tires on the van and bundling up for a January 2025 tour of the Prairies. The seven-date trek takes the group...
The 10 Best Films You Didn't See in 2024
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
We're spoiled for options these days when it comes to movies, and with this excess comes many films that make a quiet entrance onto...
Wrap Yourself in Our Weekly Music Memes and Shitposts: December 6, 2024
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Are you one of those people who shares your Spotify Wrapped, or are you one of those people who complains about how everyone shares their...